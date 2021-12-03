Take a break mom and dad, Kids Park has hourly child care

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As businesses, restaurants, and bars start opening back up, mom and dad might need some time away from the kids to get back to normal.   

So when parents need a few kids-free hours, savvy ones drop their little ones off at Kids Park near River Park.   

Kids Park is a licensed child care facility with no commitments and no reservations. Everything is charged to the minute, so kids can stay for an hour or a whole day.   

Every day the staff at Kids Park offers structured activities based on learning and cognition.   

Owner, Susi Finley, said her own kids grew up going to Kids Park and every kid becomes one of her own.   

Visit Kids Park at 8485 N Fresno St # 101, Fresno, CA 93720 or give them a call at (559) 447-5437 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss