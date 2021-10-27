Tailgate essentials to win your next game day party

Fresno State is continuing their winning season and fans want to continue winning at the tailgate, so grab these unusual tailgate necessities.

NomadiQ

nomadiQ is reinventing the idea of portable grills. No more lugging around a large, bulky grill or bags of charcoal. This lightweight portable grill weighs only 12 pounds, while providing all the features of a full-size grill. And when the grill is folded, it is super-sleek and is sure to catch everyone’s attention. The nomadiQ Grill is the perfect grill to take anywhere, including picnics, beach, hiking, road trips, mountain climbing, fishing, hunting, boating, camping, biking, and more. It is perfect for small patios and decks, or for your RV. Its compact design will fit anywhere, so you can take it anywhere.

Available at: https://nomadiqgrills.com/

Broken Top Candles

Broken Top Brands is a lifestyle company of affordable luxury. Founded in 2015 as a candle company they have grown past their name, offering an array of home and personal care products including candles, linen sprays, lotions, soaps, sanitizers, diffusers, and perfumes. Broken Top Brands hails from the Pacific Northwest and provides the ultimate gifting experience. All of their products are gluten-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and vegan, loved by men and women alike. They are proud partners of 1% for the Planet and are committed to taking steps toward being increasingly eco-conscious while reducing our carbon footprint.

Lavley Socks

Stuck at work during the game? Tell your boss how you really feel with these quirky “I’d Rather Be Watching Football” socks.

Orga Foods Super Crisps

Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and omega fatty acids, the products are certified gluten-free, vegan, organic, non-GMO, kosher, and Paleo and Keto-friendly, Orga super Food Crisps are a great alternative to chips and crackers at your next tailgate. And when that sweet tooth kicks in, Orga Foods also offers sweet and chewy Guava Snacks ! The perfect blend of guavas, walnuts, almonds & flax seeds, these chewy treats are an excellent source of Vitamin C.

EQUO Straws

From iced lattes to cocktails, enhance your beverages with natural straws from EQUO. Designed by harnessing the raw power of mother nature, EQUO’s reusable straws are a great ecological alternative to reduce single-use plastic consumption. Made from natural ingredients, such as coconut and sugarcane, they’ll never get soggy and last an infinite amount of time in liquids.

Available at equointl.com