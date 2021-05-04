T-Mobile aims to connect every student in the country to the internet

With the need for equitable access to the Internet more crucial than ever, T-Mobile has zeroed in on a bold goal: helping every single unconnected student in the U.S. get access to the Internet connectivity they need to learn. 

In September 2020, T-Mobile officially launched Project 10Million, an unprecedented $10.7B initiative aimed at delivering Internet connectivity to millions of underserved student households at no cost to them. 

Project 10Million offers free wireless hotspots, free high-speed data up to 100 GBs annually as well as access to at-cost laptops and tablets. This is all available to eligible K-12 students enrolled in the National School Lunch Program 

To see if you qualify or to get more information for your school district visit  t-mobile.com/project-10-million.

