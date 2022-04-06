April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and Synergy HomeCare is gaining and sharing great insight into the disease by working with Parkinson’s patients.

Dr. Ravi Sanhu Synergy HomeCare of Fresno joined the show with how they provide in-home care to Parkinson’s patients.

Synergy HomeCare of Fresno provides in-home care services and they don’t have a minimum number of hours. Their experienced professionals can also offer an assessment of your family’s situation to decide what the best options are.

Call (559) 765-4687 or visit synergyhomecare.com/fresno