Fresh Vintage Farms makes cold pressed, artisan oils from locally sourced tree nuts.

The husband and wife team and third-generation farmers, Tommy and Tara Tickenoff started Fresh Vintage Farms in 2019. They’re committed to sustainability and source source all their tree nuts within 90 miles of their home base in Turlock. Their bottling facility is also in Turlock.

Fresh Vintage Farms makes artisan oils, nut flours, and protein powders.