MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) - $15 million of state money was presented to the San Joaquin River Conservancy on Friday, the giant check presented by State Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula.

The conservancy is a 22 mile stretch of protected land along the San Joaquin River - from Friant Dam to Highway 99. The funds will keep parks open longer, help clear fire-prone vegetation, and be part of a larger effort to connect more people to the area.