California Teaching Fellows Foundation (CTFF), a 20-year nonprofit in the Central Valley launched a new program designed to support first-generation college student employees with leadership development and financial aid.

The First-Gen College Student Leadership Program provides participants who identify as first-generation

college students with an exclusive coaching cohort supporting them with navigating challenges, developing new skills, building a community, and further connecting with peers who have similar experiences. The inaugural cohort consists of 30 participants, of which 30% attend Fresno State and 70% attend a community college.