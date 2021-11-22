Support small businesses in downtown Fresno on Small Business Saturday

The Shop at KLSD will be throwing a block party to celebrate Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 27th from 10 am -5 pm at 1755 Broadway Street in Downtown Fresno.

This event is more than just a day of shopping though – this event has a heart for elevating small business stories and creating a platform for small businesses right here in the Central Valley.

Not only will we have some of the Valley’s small business owners, the movers and shakers who are foundational pieces of this amazing city, but we will also have spirits from St. Joaquin and Quail State, live music, yoga and food trucks! For our event, all ticket fees and raffle sales will go directly to a scholarship that the public will vote on and award at the event!

