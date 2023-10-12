Phase II of the Jr. Livestock Auction is happening Saturday at the Fresno Fair.

Phase II Includes beef, sheep, swine and meat goats. The showings start at 9 a.m in the show ring.

The Jr. Livestock Auction is designed for young entrepreneurs, 4-H and FFA students to learn about free enterprise and how it operates in the open market. All the students have the same goal – to present the best market animal at the fair.

All year long, these students raise their animals to show at the fair hoping to auction them off for as much money as possible.

Buyers in the Jr. Livestock Auction ensure these students make money off their hard work and learn how to balance their books.

The Kiwanis Club of East Fresno has been supporting and volunteering at the Jr. Livestock Auction for several years. Member Ron Silva joined the show with why this event is so important to local ag students.

if you would like to help the Kiwanis Club or become a member visit eastfresnokiwanis.org.