Big changes are coming to California solar credits.

The new net energy metering rate, NEM 3.0, goes into effect on April 15, 2023 and will slash current solar credits from public utility companies, but there’s still time to be grandfathered into the NEM 2.0.

Stephen Saeger, from SunPower by Quality Home Services, joined the show with more info.

Sunpower by QHS

559-544-1116

SunPowerbyQHS.com