by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Nov 22, 2022 / 04:13 PM PST
Updated: Nov 22, 2022 / 04:20 PM PST
KSEE24 and Catholic Charities teamed up again for the 14th Annual KSEE24 Turkey Drive benefiting families in the Central Valley.
SunPower by Quality Home Services hosted a company-wide fundraiser for the turkey drive and donated $1,000.
