Sunkist has been growing citrus for 130 years, with many of its crops growing in Central Valley.

And when the citrus is at its best, Hollywood is at its best. Citrus season and Award Season happen simultaneously, which is why Sunkist is a proud supporter of The Critic’s Choice Awards.

Lifestyle Expert Brandi Millow joined the show with Sunkist apps, treats, and cocktails for the perfect watch-party at home.