It’s only July so, here in the Central Valley, we have many many more weeks of summer heat. To make sure we keep our skin clear and glowing we’ve rounded up some of the best skincare solutions.
General summer skin conditions: Good Stuff Botanicals Gypsy Cream
Sometimes the heat and the sweat and the outdoors can cause all kinds of weird skin issues. Good Stuff Botanicals’s formulas are based on recipes that have been passed down for generations, and well before artificial ingredients, so every product is something your great-grandmother would use and approve of. Gypsy cream is inspired by a centuries-old Romanian recipe and the product that started the commitment to raw and organic ingredients. Safe to use on newborn skin, NICU-approved, and will soothe and heal most skin conditions.
Sun-kissed dry skin: Kubra Kay Skincare – Radiating Body Oil
This lightweight, fast-absorbing, yet deeply hydrating body oil will be your favorite skincare purchase this spring. This body oil is a decadent combination of juicy blackberry buds and rich vanilla, which work seamlessly together to create a warm, playful scent that you can wear year-round. Made from organic coconut oil, organic sweet almond oil, avocado oil, vitamin e oil, and fragrance oil, it’s great for repairing the skin barrier. nourishing dry, overworked skin and locking in long-lasting moisture. This radiant body oil absorbs in seconds, leaving skin dry to the touch but nourished and hydrated.
Summer skin soothing: A R Z É
A R Z É is the all-natural vegan skincare brand founded by Michelle Gilmore. Her journey into finding organic and non-toxic products began back in 2009 when there were a lot fewer options than today. A pregnancy and cancer diagnosis at the same time was her motivation to look into holistic and wellness remedies. Today, A R Z É offers a collection of natural beauty and wellness products using pure luxe and cruelty-free botanical blends. The eco-friendly brand is sustainable using recyclable glass jars and bottles! I love their heavenly Facial Serum Gels, which sets them apart from most other brands.
Kissable lips: Besazo Beauty
Meet Besazo Beauty, the must-have vegan lip exfoliating scrubs and lip care products in five flavors that have me and others like me obsessed!