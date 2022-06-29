General summer skin conditions: Good Stuff Botanicals Gypsy Cream

Sometimes the heat and the sweat and the outdoors can cause all kinds of weird skin issues. Good Stuff Botanicals’s formulas are based on recipes that have been passed down for generations, and well before artificial ingredients, so every product is something your great-grandmother would use and approve of. Gypsy cream is inspired by a centuries-old Romanian recipe and the product that started the commitment to raw and organic ingredients. Safe to use on newborn skin, NICU-approved, and will soothe and heal most skin conditions.