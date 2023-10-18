Success From Within is a local nonprofit focused on education as the key to freedom from poverty.

Founder AJ Rassamni and board member Tobaise Brookins joined the show with what they’re doing to serve the community and encourage others to make education a priority.

Rassamni founded Success From Within earlier this year, but this is not his first endeavor into community service. He is an active member of the East Fresno Kiwanis Club, president of the Blackstone Merchants Association and won KSEE24’s Heroes Matter Contest in 2021.