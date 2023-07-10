Subway is now even fresher with four new subs featuring freshly sliced deli meats.

On July 11 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Subway fans can get the chance to try one of the new subs for free as Subway gives away 1 million subs across the country.

The Titan Turkey (#15) – Has 33% more turkey than your classic turkey sandwich with double the provolone cheese.

The Grand Slam Ham (#99) – Another favorite – is also piled high with ⅓ more freshly sliced ham than the classic version.

Garlic Roast Beef (#17) – Two years ago, Subway brought back roast beef by popular demand and now we've paired it with one of the most craveable sauces on the Subway menu. Who doesn't like garlic and beef together?

The Beast (#30) – Why wouldn't you put 5 meats on a sandwich? It's over a half pound of freshly sliced meat and it's a really good sandwich

Go to Subway.com to find participating locations!