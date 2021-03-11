Students will take their shot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee virtually this year with the FCSS Spell-Off

Local students will compete in the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Spell-Off virtually this year.

For two days these excellent spellers will test their skills via Zoom. Junior high students will compete on Monday, March 15 and elementary students will compete on Tuesday, March 16 as will the final four from the junior high competition.

The single overall winner will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Spell-Off will be live-streamed on the County’s YouTube channel.