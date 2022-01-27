Students are in the kitchen whipping up careers at Reedley High School

The Valley Regional Occupational Program & Kings Canyon Unified School District’s brand new culinary lab is having a grand opening Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00.

The culinary program has been running at Reedley High School for the past 50 years. It has served up some delicious dishes and skills for local students, but now the program is getting a little update to its recipe with a kitchen remodel.

The brand new culinary lab will bring the best experience to students looking to learn new skills and pave a path for their futures.

