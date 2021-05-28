Step into wine country with California Turf and Landscaping

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

California Turf and Landscaping took one homeowner’s passion for wine country and planted it right in their backyard.  

Lance Donny and his wife have lived in their North Fresno home for more than 15 years.  

The 25-year-old trees in the backyard made it nearly impossible to keep a lawn. So, when they started spending more time at home during the pandemic, they made a call to California Turf and Landscaping to overhaul their backyard into a Tuscan entertainment space.  

Call (559) 667-9221 to get your project started today.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com