Step into wine country with California Turf and Landscaping

California Turf and Landscaping took one homeowner’s passion for wine country and planted it right in their backyard.

Lance Donny and his wife have lived in their North Fresno home for more than 15 years.

The 25-year-old trees in the backyard made it nearly impossible to keep a lawn. So, when they started spending more time at home during the pandemic, they made a call to California Turf and Landscaping to overhaul their backyard into a Tuscan entertainment space.

