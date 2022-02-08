Stemple Creek Ranch is the MVP of our gameday spread

For some people Super Bowl Sunday is all about the battle on the gridiron, but for others, it’s the commercials and the food.

Super Bowl Sunday is the day we don’t have to feel guilty about a third and fourth helping of the game day spread, and the MVP of our spread of Stemple Creek Ranch.

The family-owned brand is leading the way in regenerative agriculture while offering premium meats often served in Michelin star restaurants. They are strong believers that grass-fed and grass-finished animals make the best selections for their customers.

Now families all over the country can enjoy the high-quality offerings from stemple creek delivered right to their doorstep.

