Stemple Creek Ranch is the MVP of our gameday spread

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For some people Super Bowl Sunday is all about the battle on the gridiron, but for others, it’s the commercials and the food.

Super Bowl Sunday is the day we don’t have to feel guilty about a third and fourth helping of the game day spread, and the MVP of our spread of Stemple Creek Ranch.

The family-owned brand is leading the way in regenerative agriculture while offering premium meats often served in Michelin star restaurants. They are strong believers that grass-fed and grass-finished animals make the best selections for their customers.

Now families all over the country can enjoy the high-quality offerings from stemple creek delivered right to their doorstep.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm