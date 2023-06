Summer is for vacationing – but it’s also a great time to get fit and have fun exercising.

Bestselling author and celebrity trainer Joey Thurman joined the show with hacks for staying fit and still having fun this summer.

Joey is best known for training a-list clients, and his book is ‘The Minimum Method – the Least You Can Do to Be a Stronger, Healthier You.’

For more information visit tipsontv.com