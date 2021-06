FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after deputies say he attempted to meet a 13-year-old for sex and sent the child explicit material.

The 13-year-old's parents filed a report with Fresno police initially when they found "concerning material" on the teen's phone. Detectives say Michael Andrew Alonso, 31 of Fresno, sent sexually explicit material to the teen and had attempted to meet the child for sex.