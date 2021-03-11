Start spring cleaning with your ride at LMG Detailing in Tulare

Spring time is just around the corner and what better way to get a jump on spring cleaning than with your car.

LMG Detailing in Tulare is one of the only operations in the south valley with a spacious garage. They wash outdoors and then do all of the detailing under the protection of their shop at 1367 S Blackstone St Ave. in Tulare.

But pretty soon LMG could come to you. Owner Edgar Gonzalez said he’s looking to expand to mobile detailing. First he needs some extra hands in the shop, so he’s looking to hire.

If you’re interested in applying for work or need your car detailed call (559) 368-2157.