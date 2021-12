KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple law enforcement agencies tracked down a woman who they say was caught on camera stealing an attorney's jacket in open court in Kings County.

On Fri. Dec. 17 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies at the Kings County Superior Court received a report of a jacket that was taken from a defense attorney. Investigators say that while the attorney was litigating for a client, a member of the audience stole the attorney's jacket.