VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Police are investigating after doctors say a one-year-old suffered from 'non-accidental injuries' at a Visalia daycare facility on Wednesday, according to Visalia police officials.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the Imagination Playhouse daycare in the 3300 block of West Sunnyside Avenue regarding an unconscious one-year-old child.