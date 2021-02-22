Stafford’s Chocolates helps kids raise money for Porterville firefighter memorial

Stafford’s Chocolates is helping the children of fallen firefighters, Cpt. Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones, raise money to build a memorial to honor the first responders.

Staffords Chocolates will donate $1 for every drink sold between Feb. 15 and Feb. 28. They will also be accepting donations and check made payable to the City of Porterville Firefighter Memorial.

Porterville Fire Cpt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones list their lives in the line of duty fighting the Porterville Library Fire on Feb. 18, 2020.