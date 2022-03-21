As grocery and delivery prices continue to soar, many people are rethinking their lunch plans as they head back into the office. Ordering online and running out for a quick lunch can cost a pretty penny, and adds up throughout the week. Enter OmieGO.

OmieGO offers simple pack-your-lunch solutions with lockable lunch containers and bento boxes.

Founder Nancy Yen joined the show with some simple yet delicious ways to pack a lunch and save some money.

These are great for meal prepping and sticking to a healthy diet.

And they have other cool things for intentional and nutritious lunches, like bento boxes and dip containers.