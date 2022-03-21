Spring is a time of renewal and cleansing. Many cultures actually identify spring as the beginning of the new year.

So, it’s the perfect time of year to clean out the clutter and refresh our routines. Here are five fun products to clean out our eating routine.

OmieGo Bento Boxes

OmieGO offers simple pack-your-lunch solutions with lockable lunch containers and bento boxes.

So Shape

So shape is a diet plan that you can easily stick with. The So Chape challenge is made up of 5, 14, or 28 days of tasty meals, featuring a variety of flavors to help you really stick to it and reach your goal. Just swap two meals for so shape ones, the third is rule-free.

PB Fit This top-selling peanut butter on Amazon.com has 87% less fat and almost one-third of the calories of regular

Dignity Coconuts Each jar of Dignity Coconuts premium coconut oil has an actual signature by one of the proud workers.

The brand exists to help communities overcome cycles of poverty and copra-slavery, a cycle of predatory loans and depressed prices which leads to sex trafficking.