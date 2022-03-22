YourCentralValley.com
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Mar 22, 2022
Updated: Mar 22, 2022 / 04:47 PM PDT
Sring is the time of year to refresh and renew. Here are some ways to update your cleaning routine for cleaner days this year.
Swiff Spray
What if that shirt you love to wear to every workout could easily be pre-treated so it doesn’t smell after hitting the gym? Enter Swiff Spray.Scientist Dr. JJ Richarson and his wife Susanna created this deodorant for clothes to pretreat clothes before they stink.
Pat Pat
Get a handle on home organization with the endless supply of products for the home from Pat Pat.
Fizz Whiz
Fizz Whiz makes haircare, skincare, and household products with natural oils and simple ingredients.So say goodbye to harmful additives with Fizz Whiz.
Neat Sheets
Wearable napkins offer benefits that traditional clothes-protecting products never have.More dignified than a bib, more effective than a typical napkin, Neatsheets comes with two easy-to-use, peel-and-stick adhesive tabs making them a much better solution to cloth bibs, clothing protectors, and napkins.The front absorbs spills while the back repels liquids, providing protection for clothes and easy clean-up.
