Spring cleaning is a time to take a look at every one of your routines to get rid of the clutter and pair things down. spring clean your beauty routine with these four simple products.

RoseSkinCo.

Price: $149.00 (Lumi)

How does never shaving or waxing again sound? RoseSkinCo makes beauty simple by creating innovative products that show your skin the love it deserves, from right at home. Their latest is the Lumi, a light-based device for permanent hair reduction using Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, similar to salon treatments with a lower energy level for safety. It gently targets unwanted hairs at the root, causing them to grow back slowly until completely hair-free. This is a must-have for those who enjoy spending time and money on the things that matter, with great safety features to keep your mind and body at ease. Check out Lumi and more hair-removing and beauty tools at https://roseskinco.com.

Sisi Spray n’ Style

Price: $30.00

Say goodbye to bulky bottles that take up way too much room in your bag. Sisi Spray N’ Style combines your haircare essentials into one convenient tool. Inspired by her daughter’s sensory needs and a popular comb and spray combination from the ‘80s, founder Jessica Urzua added the modern needs of women today to create her own unique design. With interchangeable bottles, you can have one for your detangling products, another for your leave-in conditioner, and another for pre-heat treatments. The innovative curved brush head with a mix of boar hair bristles and nylon pins glide through hair to detangle with ease and pain-free.

​​Butter & Me

Price: Varies

Butter & Me takes what’s most important in bath and body products and uses a minimalistic approach in simplified plastic-free versions. The brand’s mission is to help consumers avoid using plastic containers and materials by making multi-purpose products with amazing benefits in a bar format. From head to toe, enjoy 100% plant-based active ingredients that are simple and effective. Products are great for the travel-bound with the ultimate convenience and space savings. There are no more than five core ingredients in each product, all vegan and cruelty-free.

The Chub Rub Patch

Price: Starting at $8.99

Place The Chub Rub Patch on your inner thighs to eliminate chafing. It creates a smooth surface to let thighs move seamlessly and effortlessly. It’s a must-have for all body types, especially when exercising or playing sports, and feels like a second skin. The patch is safe for everyone to use and is made of medical-grade 100% cotton material with a 100% poly-acrylic adhesive. Easy to apply and remove; no need to reapply during the day features a breathable, waterproof, and sweat-proof design.