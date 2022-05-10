Volunteers and members of the American Red Cross Central Valley Chapter, Porterville Fire Department, Tulare County Fire Department, Bank of America and Bank of the Sierra installed more than 100 free smoke alarms for families in Porterville, as part of a national Red Cross Sound the Alarm effort to install 50,000 smoke alarms across the country this spring.

“We are so grateful for everyone coming together to Sound the Alarm about home fire safety and helping our neighbors in Porterville,” said Lori Wilson, Executive Director of the Red Cross Central Valley Chapter. “This weekend’s efforts will make our communities, our friends, our neighbors safer from home fires.”

The American Red Cross Central Valley Chapter will be hosting Sound the Alarm events in Selma on May 14 and in Madera on May 21 and they’re looking for volunteers.

People can register now at SoundTheAlarm.org/CentralCalifornia to install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information with residents at our next Sound the Alarm events across Central California now through May 21.

Selma, May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Delano, May 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

May 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Madera, May 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

No prior experience is needed. Training will be provided for volunteers.