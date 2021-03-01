Soroptimist sponsors this year’s all digital Luna Fest; a film festival for women by women

This year’s Luna Fest Clovis is sponsored by Soroptimist International of Clovis.  

Luna Fest is a traveling film festival for women by women and this year the festival is going digital.

Linda Gillis, the Soroptimist Luna Fest Chair, said this festival is a great way to showcase women and expose them to roles and potential careers.  

Gillis said she’s most excited to showcase the work of a local filmmaker Zoe Smurr and her film What Anna Knew.  

Luna Fest is Saturday, March 20, 2021, beginning at noon. Tickets are $25 per household and $15 for students. The films may be watched over a 24 hour period.  

Watch the Luna Fest trailer below:

