Quincy Amarikwa is a professional soccer player with 13 seasons under his belt. He’s experienced the glory that comes to champions and the missteps of the professional leagues.

He sat down with Central Valley Today to give a look at with it’s like on and off the field for professional soccer players.

Amarikwa founded Black Players for Change, is a co-founder of PerfectSoccerSkills.com, and produces a social media show called #AskASoccerPro every week.

This segment was made possible by Pro Soccer.