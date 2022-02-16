So you want to try scuba diving? Here’s what it’s like

California Scuba Center is the Central Valley’s premier diving center. They have a full showroom of equipment for sale, are an NAUI certified teaching center, and owner Mike Fitzgerald is proud to say they’re the most active dive shop around.

Fitzgerald is a NAUI instructor and invited me along with his students to get my diving certification. The experience was challenging, empowering, and rewarding.

Once I finish my certification I’ll be certified to dive for life and can go back to California Scuba Center for specialty courses, refresher courses or just to hang out with some fellow divers.

For more information on getting NAUI certified or the next dive trip visit California Scuba Center at 510 Shaw in Clovis or call (559) 377-6638.