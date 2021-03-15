Sneakerheads get their kicks at City Starz in Visalia

Sneakerheads Gabriel Ramirez, Jesus Hernandez, and Corey Cooper all agree the most important part of any business is understanding the culture of your audience.

Together the three guys own City Starz in Visalia. They live sneaker culture. They know the latest drops, upcoming collabs, and most importantly how much those rare Jordan 1s in your closet are worth.

City Starz, located at 216 W. Main St. in Visalia, buys, sells and trades sneakers.

While they mostly deal in Jordan 1s, City Starz does have a small collection of Yeezy sneakers and is always willing to entertain offers of other sneakers that fit with the culture.

Follow City Starz on Instagram @_citystarz for daily shoes, content and more.