The Sierra Mountain Quilter’s Association is hosting the “Gateway to Yosemite” quilt show at the Oakhurst Community Center

This family-friendly event will host vendors, raffle baskets, a quilt raffle, and a silent auction.

Dates & Times

Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s featured quilter will be Bev Gulley!