Despite being the foundation of America’s economy, small to mid-sized businesses are consistently at risk, facing never-ending challenges that impact their work, their time and their efforts.

These bandwidth challenges often create a lack of awareness around government resources; despite said resources being available to them, many business owners may not be aware they exist. This knowledge could be the difference between going under and accelerated growth.

Howard Makler, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovation Refunds joined the show with how small business owners can tap into money they didnt even know was out there.