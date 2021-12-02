Sit down for a drink with Super Bowl champion Dick Vermeil

Dick Vermeil Super Bowl Champion coach with the Rams will be in Fresno to talk football and wine.

Vermeil will be Tap & Cellar on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 for a weekend of wine tasting, food and autographs.

Vermeil’s winery has produced high-quality Napa wine for years. His label features Napa Valley grapes in several varietals.

The newly remodeled Tap & Cellar is easy to find, right across the street from Fashion Furniture in the industrial buildings behind River Park. It now features more space for bigger and better event planning.

Veni Vidi Vici will provide food on Friday evening. Saturday at the lunch hour Max’s Bistro will provide the pairings for the Vermeil wines.