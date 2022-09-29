Amanda Victoria is a former bartender and a new mother. Now, she is on a mission to recover the environment by honoring honeybees and their role in our ecosystem, all while creating a fabulous, canned cocktail to enjoy.

Siponey is a canned whiskey cocktail made with barrel-aged rye whiskey, real honey, real lemon juice and sparkling water.

Most importantly, Siponey intends to give 2% or more of revenue per year to environmental non-profit organizations and is the only canned cocktail company that is a proud member of 1% For the Planet.