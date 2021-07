CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man wanted for an assault and kidnapping on Sunday by Tulare County Sheriff's Office - was located and arrested on Wednesday by Clovis Police.

Deputies say Benjamin Garcia, 32, assaulted a woman at a house in Orosi on Sunday, forced her into a car against her will, and drove to the Clovis area where the assault continued.