Sip back and relax for 24 nights of wine with this advent calendar from In Good Taste!

This calendar begins on Dec. 1 so you can explore wines from all over the world as you count down to Christmas.

The box includes 24 mini bottles of wine with something for red wine lovers, white wine lovers, and anyone looking to experiment with new un-tasted wines.

Each day includes the wine and a guide to learn about what you’re sipping on, tasting notes, wine insights and tips, suggested food pairings and recipes, and virtual tasting videos.