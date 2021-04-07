Short Game Shout-Outs; two tips help sink the putt

Central Valley Today is looking for your help on our shortgame!

All this week we’re gearing up for The Masters at Augusta National in Georgia. We’ll be chatting with local golfers, previewing charity golf tournaments, and trying out putting tips on our very own putting greet courtesy of California Turf and Landscaping.

Tuesday, our Short Game Shout-Out goes to Joe Pruzzo from Castle Air Museum. He’s been watching all wee and said he noticed a break in the green. He said you have to compensate for different levels of green.

And we have another shout-out to Bryan Hunt, CEO, and founder of Echo in the Valley. He’s an avid golfer and said putting is really personal, but holding your head down for a two-count really helps straighten out the ball.

If you have a tip for sinking every put, telll us! Take a video of your self explaining the tip, post it to social media and tag @CentralValleyToday on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for the chance to be featured on the show.