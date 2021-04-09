Short Game Shout-Outs; Think of your arms as a pendulum

Central Valley Today is looking for your help on our shortgame!

All this week we’re gearing up for The Masters at Augusta National in Georgia. We’ll bebchatting with local golfers, previewing charity golf tournaments, and trying out putting tips on our very own putting greet courtesy of California Turf and Landscaping.

Friday’s Short Game Shout-Out goes to Emily Dudley. Dudley was Emily Erwin’s high school golf coach. She’s now a local hair and make-up artist. You can see her work at MAUFresno.com and on Instagram.

Her tip is to think of your arms as a pendulum.

Thanks to everyone who sent us tips for our week of Short Game Shout Outs.