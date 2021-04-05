Short Game Shout-Outs; Help us improve our short game as we gear up for The Masters

Central Valley Today is looking for your help on our short game! 

All this week we’re gearing up for The Masters at Augusta National in Georgia. We’ll be chatting with local golfers, previewing charity golf tournaments, and trying out putting tips on our in-studio putting green courtesy of California Turf and Landscaping.  

Our very own Caroline Collins, a former college golfer, gave us Monday’s putting tip – Invest in a precision ball alignment tool.  

This little device, courtesy of Rogern Dunn Golf Shops, is a golf bag must and a great shortgame tip.  

If you have a tip for sinking every putt, tell us! Take a video of yourself explaining the tip, post it to social media, and tag @CentralValleyToday for the chance to be featured on the show.  

