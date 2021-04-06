Short Game Shout-Outs; Watch the ball not the putter

Central Valley Today is looking for your help on our shortgame!
All this week we’re gearing up for The Masters at Augusta National in Georgia. We’ll be chatting with local golfers, previewing charity golf tournaments, and trying out putting tips on our very own putting greet courtesy of California Turf and Landscaping.
Tuesday, our Short Game Shout-Out goes to Positively Fresno, a Youtube program dedicated to Fresno living. Host Jenine Klein was a former college golfer and her tip is to not grip the putter too tightly, watch the ball not the putter, and don’t sway your body.
If you have a tip for sinking every put, tell us! Take a video of yourself explaining the tip, post it to social media, and tag @CentralValleyToday on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter for the chance to be featured on the show.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.