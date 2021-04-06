Short Game Shout-Outs; Watch the ball not the putter

A detail view of a Titleist golf ball next to the hole on the practice green during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Central Valley Today is looking for your help on our shortgame!

All this week we’re gearing up for The Masters at Augusta National in Georgia. We’ll be chatting with local golfers, previewing charity golf tournaments, and trying out putting tips on our very own putting greet courtesy of California Turf and Landscaping.

Tuesday, our Short Game Shout-Out goes to Positively Fresno, a Youtube program dedicated to Fresno living. Host Jenine Klein was a former college golfer and her tip is to not grip the putter too tightly, watch the ball not the putter, and don’t sway your body.

If you have a tip for sinking every put, tell us! Take a video of yourself explaining the tip, post it to social media, and tag @CentralValleyToday on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter for the chance to be featured on the show.