She’s an RN, mother of 6, and a cancer survivor; Maribelle Gonzalez is our October hero

Maribell Gonzalez is an RN here in the Central Valley. She was right in from of the frontlines in the COVID unit when pandemic hit.

She strives to do her very best every day while taking care of her three kids and also, three foster children she thinks of as her own.

While working in a high-stress job, being a single mother to 6, Maribell has also been battling cancer for several years. She’s not even sure how she juggles it all, but her determination and her compassion for her kids and patients have made her our October winner in our Heroes Matter contest.

Maribell’s nomination comes from her sister who calls Maribell the strongest person she knows.

