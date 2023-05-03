Each year National Small Business Week celebrates the contributions of entrepreneurs while also recognizing the challenges they face.

Fiona Chan, the founder of the break-through green make-up company Youthforia, recently landed a deal with investor Marc Cuban on ‘Shark Tank.’ But before her TV debut, Chan was a viral sensation on social media, and those efforts brought great success to Youthforia making the company attractive to the ‘Shark Tank’ investor.

Chan teamed up with Meta to explain how utilizing social media platforms and digital tools can help small businesses achieve success.