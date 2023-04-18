Yosemite is tapping into its thespian side with Shakespeare in Yosemite to celebrate the historic playwright’s birthday on April 23.

Shakespeare in Yosemite presents its adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” in Yosemite National Park and at UC Merced starting on Thursday, April 20.

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Wallace-Dutra Amphitheater, UC Merced (Free parking in Bellevue Lot)

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Curry Village Amphitheater, Yosemite

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Noon and 5 p.m.at the Curry Village Amphitheater, Yosemite

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Noon at the Curry Village Amphitheater, Yosemite

The shows are free and open to everyone.

For more information about Shakespeare in Yosemite and its productions, visit

yosemiteshakes.ucmerced.edu or follow @yosemiteshakes on Instagram.