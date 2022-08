We’re setting sail now with the River Tosca. It perfectly matures the warmth and style of Egypt taking guests on a culturally enriching adventure down the Nile.

You can learn more about this adventure at Five restaurant in Fresno on Sep. 22 at 5:00 pm. Call elite Global Journeys for more information.

Elite Global Journeys

EliteGlobalJourneys.com

7468 N. Fresno St, Fresno

(559) 431-7440