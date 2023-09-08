September marks National Preparedness Month, a time to encourage natural hazard planning.

Nationally renowned disaster expert Monica Sanders is teaming with Clorox to raise awareness about preparing for natural hazards and weather emergencies. She joined the show with what families can do to prepare themselves for a natural disaster or emergency.

Sanders is a professor at Georgetown University Law Center and a senior fellow at the Tulane University Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy. She also founded “The Undivided Project,” an organization dedicated to creating climate resilience in underserved communities.